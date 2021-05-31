Inter Allies FC
The match-week 27 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) took center over the weekend with some interesting results.

Bottom placed Inter Allies recorded a resounding 3-0 victory against Medeama SC at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Nafiu Sulemana scored a brace for the home side while Andy Okpe scored the other goal to give them maximum points but still maintained bottom spot with 26 points.

Aduana Stars were held to a goalless draw game at home by Asante Kotoko in Dormaa while Bechem United were also held to 1-1 draw at home by Elmina Sharks.

Samuel Boakye scored the only goal as Eleven Wonders edged King Faisal in the crucial relegation battle at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

A first half strike from Issaka Mohammed proved crucial for Legon Cities as they edged AshantiGold 1-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.

A late own goal by a Ebusua Dwarfs defender Emmanuel Anafo ensured victory for West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) as they edged Dwarfs 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday.

Liberty Professionals came back from a goal down to beat Dreams FC at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope.

Two second half goals from Abraham Wayo and Maxwell Ansah ensured maximum points for Scientific Soccer lads as they moved out of relegation.

Great Olympics secured a crucial point away at Aiyinase as they held Karela United to 1-1 which keeps them third on the league log.

Below are some results of week 27:

Anyinase: Karela 1-1 Olympics

Dawu: Liberty Professionals 2-1 Dreams

Dormaa: Aduana 0-0 Kotoko

Sogakope: WAFA 2-1 Ebusua Dwarfs

Obuasi: Ashgold 0-1 Legon Cities

Sogakope: Inter Allies 3-0 Medeama

Techiman: King Faisal 0-1 Wonders

Bechem: Bechem United 1-1 Elmina Sharks

