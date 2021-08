Italian champions Inter Milan have signed veteran striker Edin Dzeko from Roma to replace the departed Romelu Lukaku and also added Dutch full back Denzel Dumfries to their squad.

Lukaku completed a much expected move to European champions Chelsea this week and Inter wasted no time in securing former Serie A top scorer Dzeko, 35, from Roma on a deal to 2023.

They also signed the 25-year-old Dumfries from PSV Eindhoven to 2025.

Inter begin their title defence at home to Genoa on Saturday.