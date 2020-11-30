The North East Gonja District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has inaugurated an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) to help ensure peace ahead of the December 07, polls.

The five-member IPDC, composed of traditional and religious leaders, as well as some officials of the NCCE in the district, will among other things promote democracy, manage political tensions and promote policy-based election campaigns in the district.

It was inaugurated at a peace forum at Kpalbe in the Salaga North Constituency. The forum was organised by the NCCE with support from the European Union, and was attended by representatives of some political parties in the area including; the NPP and NDC.

Madam Martha Bagbin, North East Gonja District Director of NCCE, said the European Union (EU) supported initiative, was part of the NCCE’s mandate to ensure peaceful and successful elections next month.

Madam Bagbin said the IPDC was responsible for intervening in possible electoral violence that might occur before, during and after the elections.

She said “They are to raise awareness about tolerance and harmony among the electorate before, during and after the elections.”

She encouraged the committee members to foster unity among political party candidates and their sympathisers as well as other members of the public to enable them to make informed decisions regarding the elections.