Inter-religious Dialogue & Diplomacy: Caliph of Bambilor & Vatican to Promote Senegal’s projects

Sénégal Is a classic example of countries where Christians and Muslim co-habbit peacedfully

A Senegalese delegation composed of representatives of religious centers, led by the Caliph General of Bambilor, Thierno Amadou Ba, was received at the Holy See for a significant meeting with representatives of the Vatican this Saturday, February 22. This meeting, which brought together academics, religious dignitaries, and political actors, within the framework of interreligious dialogue and religious diplomacy, aimed to discuss Senegal’s projects led by the Caliph, the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar (UCAD), and the NGO Fawzi Wa Nadjati.

At the beginning of his speech, the Caliph of Bambilor praised this meeting which brought together a number of personalities: “It is with deep gratitude and immense joy that I speak today, in this place steeped in history, spirituality and the quest for peace. I stand before you with humility and hope, on behalf of the Senegalese delegation that I have the honor of leading, to express our gratitude and commitment to this historic meeting between the Vatican and our interreligious and academic mission,” said Thierno Amadou Ba, who did not fail to express his “most sincere” prayers for the health and recovery of His Holiness Pope Francis.

Afterwards, the Caliph reiterated that interreligious dialogue cannot be a utopia. “Among us are religious leaders from different Sufi brotherhoods, representatives of the Church, as well as academics engaged in reflecting on and building sustainable solutions for our societies. This complementarity is our strength, it is our message, it is living proof that dialogue is possible, necessary, and a bearer of the future,” he emphasized. In the same vein, he expressed his “deep gratitude” to His Excellency the Apostolic Nuncio of Dakar, “whose commitment to dialogue and the strengthening of ties between our religious communities and the Vatican is invaluable.” He also paid tribute to all the religious leaders of Senegal, who agreed to accompany him on this mission: “thus illustrating our collective commitment to promoting sincere and constructive interreligious dialogue,” he rejoiced.

“A special thank you goes to the Catholic Mission of Senegal, and in particular to Father Zacharie and Father Alphonse Ndour, whose tireless work to bring communities together and preserve coexistence deserves to be recognized,” he added, not without expressing his gratitude to the State of Senegal, which, according to him, has always worked to make interreligious dialogue a pillar of our national cohesion. “The support of the mayor of Bambilor is also to be commended. Finally, I salute with particular gratitude the Rectorate of the Cheikh Anta Diop University of Dakar (UCAD), which played a key role in this mission by sending teacher-researchers to support our reflections and strengthen the academic and methodological dimension of our commitment to religious diplomacy,” he said.

This meeting, organized in a context “where the world is going through a period of uncertainty where divisions are widening, where conflicts are multiplying, where fear of the other too often prevails over the desire to understand”, and faced with this reality, the Caliph specified that they have a historic responsibility: “that of not being satisfied with words, but of acting, innovating and building lasting alliances”. Thus, he clarified that the goal of their meeting is not limited to a simple institutional dialogue: “It is about laying the foundations for solid cooperation, a synergy between religious leaders, intellectuals and political decision-makers to work together towards a true and lasting world peace. This peace cannot be a simple distant aspiration. It must be thought out, built and implemented through common strategies and concerted actions. It is in this dynamic that our scientific committee and the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue will engage in technical discussions, in order to define precise and concrete areas of collaboration,” he argued.

“We are convinced that this cooperation will lead to major initiatives, structured around three fundamental priorities: creating a permanent framework for dialogue between the Vatican and African religious and academic actors, in order to strengthen peace and tolerance; developing joint programs between religious and academic institutions, promoting research and education on coexistence and conflict mediation; establishing platforms for exchange and concrete initiatives, aimed at providing solutions to interreligious tensions, migration crises and the challenges of social cohesion,” he explained.

For Thierno Amadou Ba, the world needs unity and not division, openness and not withdrawal. Also in his speech, the Caliph stated that peace is not built in isolation: “That is why we, religious actors, have the duty to continue to work together, but also to collaborate with the other vital forces of our societies: the academic world, political decision-makers and international institutions. We must no longer see religion as a private matter simply, but as a link, a space where the universal values of respect, justice and solidarity meet. We must integrate the new generations into this dynamic, so that the peace we dream of is not only a legacy of the past, but a living reality that shapes the future,” he said.

In his response, the representative of Pope Francis, His Excellency, Monsignor Paul Richard Guéléguer, expressed his gratitude for the richness of the exchanges with sincere enthusiasm.

“I have long heard of interreligious dialogue, but today I am discovering true religious diplomacy, embodied by the Caliph. It is an approach as brilliant as it is indispensable. His affirmation resonates like an echo of the spirit of openness and cooperation that animated this meeting,” said the Vatican’s number 2, before recalling the inspiring legacy of Cardinal Hyacinthe Thiandoum, proudly stating that “Senegal has much to teach the world.” He also praised the foresight of UCAD, which, by engaging in these issues, proves that the university is not only a place of knowledge, but also an actor in living together.

In his thoughtful and collaborative speech, Monsignor Guéléguer encouraged the delegation to continue this dynamic: “I am convinced that we can work together.” These commitments demonstrate the Vatican’s sincere support for religious diplomacy, thus opening up promising prospects for a future of dialogue and collaboration.

This meeting at the Holy See marks a major step forward in the recognition of religious diplomacy as a lever for global peace. The commitment of the Caliph and Senegalese religious leaders, the involvement of UCAD, and the support of the Vatican are ushering in a new era in which religion and science, faith and reason, combine to build lasting peace.