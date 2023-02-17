Inter Schools And Colleges Tug of War Hits Aburi Gardens On Feb 18

The Aburi Botanical Gardens will be thrilling and full of action, excitement and bragging rights when the first ever well organized Inter Schools and Colleges Cadets Tug of War competition takes place on Saturday 18th February.

Schools from the Eastern Region are lucky to be chosen as the premier contestants. The event will feature both male and female teams.

The Ghana Tug of War Association who have sanctioned the event wishes to informed that, Sunday 19th February marks International Tug Of War Day, which is celebrated globally, and they want to celebrate with the world.

President of the Ghana Tug of War Association, Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams said as part of the celebration and preparation towards the 9th African Tug of War Championship in South Africa, Kembely, the Eastern Regional Tug of War Association in collaboration with National is organizing Justification And Selection Championship at Aburi Gardens on Saturday 18th February from 8am to 2pm.

A Local Organising Committee (LOC) has been formed to ensure a successful event.

They include Madam Ires, Chairperson Sir Ebo, Dep. Chairperson Sir Baani, Member, P E Cor (Aburi) member, Sir Kofi Member, Madam SABINA… member, Sir Sparkles, Member

They are supposed to work closely with the Regional and National executives for a successful program

Miss Sarah Awini, Secretary of GHATOWA said the Federation want to make Tug of War in Ghana attractive to meet international standards.