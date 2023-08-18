Interactional Human Rights Commission Congratulates Speakers

The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC ) Africa has congratulated its distinguished speakers for their elaborate discussions on the subject -African forum on continental insecurity and impact on human rights.

In a well-coordinated meeting live on Zoom and Facebook yesterday, the speakers discussed into details insecurity on the continent and its effect on human rights with particular reference to the happenings in Niger.

Newly-appointed Senior Deputy Chairman of the International Human Rights Commission (IGO) , Head of Africa Region who was the Guest of Honour, His Excelency ambassador Abu Zein threw more light on the dire consequences of continental insecurity and its impact on human rights.

Other speakers included ambassador Dr Muhammad SA Khan World Chair and ambassador at large, IHRC , chairman of the forum, Dr chief Nathaniel Nsarko Director General, IHRC, Africa, Major retired Salwa Sahloul , international expert, women, peace and insecurity , Tunisia, Dickson Tweneboah Koduah, solicitor at the Supreme Court of Ghana , moderator of the meeting, Mehmet Ihsan Kalkan , and Dr Mercy Kathina , Kenya.

The rest were Gloria Hingoma, Zambia , Peter Mensah, president graduates students association of Ghana, University of Ghana, ambassador Malie Nadeem Abid , Secretary General, IHRC , New York secretariat , USA, Jonathan Osei Owusu and Dr Bibi Ameenah Firdaus Gurib Fakim, first female president, Mauritius, key note speaker.