Management of Intercity State Transport (STC) sends season’s greetings to its cherished customers, staff and the general public for the Christmas celebrations and New Year.

Mr Kwabena Sintim-Aboagye, Deputy Managing Director, Operations for STC, advised citizens to enjoy the festivities in a responsible manner devoid of activities that would generate trouble.

“Ghanaians should bear in mind that we still have a life to live so whatever we do, let us be mindful not to do anything in an abusive manner. You could enjoy and still end up having so much trouble at the end.

“I wish all Ghanaians and my teeming staff a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year and may the good Lord bring us into the New Year healthy, strong, focused and better positioned to take this country where we all wish to see it,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to customers for their continuous patronage of the services offered by the Transport Company.

Mr Sintim-Aboagye assured customers that STC had the safety of its passengers on their topmost list of priorities and ensured that their buses were always in good shape and roadworthy.

He said accommodation had been provided for at all terminals nationwide so that drivers had enough time to rest and not be fatigued.

“We make sure to send drivers in pair for long journeys so that the issue of fatigue that sets in during journeys can be avoided. We also have an onsite clinic to provide immediate health care to staff and drivers.

“Again, trips that go into the deep hours of the night have a Police escort so that in instances of armed robbery attacks, the Police can be there to quickly protect lives and property of all those aboard.

We have equally calibrated our speedometers such that you cannot speed beyond 100km per hour to prevent over speeding. If you try to go beyond that, the vehicle would not respond,” he added.

Mr Sintim-Aboagye said the Company had started an online service where passengers could download the STC application, purchase or make ticket reservations in the comfort of their homes, choose their preferred seat and preferred terminal of boarding, and pay with the various payment options they preferred.