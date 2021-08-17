Intercommunal violence in Cameroon displaces thousands of people

Escalating intercommunal violence in Cameroon’s Far North region has displaced more than 10,000 people to Chad, authorities said Monday.

The region’s governor Midjiyawa Bakari said that a weeklong dispute over water source and land between members of the fishing community of Mousgoum and Arabchoas who are cattle breeders has forced hundreds of families to abandon burned or ransacked homes in impoverished communities and flee to Chad, the neighboring country.

Iris Blom, deputy United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Chad, said Sunday that Chadian locality of Oundouma was hosting 10,938 people displaced by the violence, many of them women, children and aged people.

Chadian authorities have established a security system to prevent the conflict from transposing onto the territory of Chad, according to local sources.

More than 30 people have died in the intercommunal clashes that began last week, according to local authorities.