Interdicted policeman, soldier, one other remanded over alleged robbery

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded three persons, including a resigned soldier and interdicted policeman who allegedly robbed a lady of her i-Phone 11 Pro max valued GHC9,500.00 and GHC40,700.00.

Michael Baffour, a former military man, Isaac Amejor, the interdicted policeman, and Saddick Muntakilu, a driver, have denied conspiring to rob Madam Shirley Asafo Adjei.

They were remanded into police custody because they did not have fixed places of abode.

Their accomplice, identity not known, is currently at large.

They will be brought back on May 23, 2023, for Case Management Conference whilst prosecution ordered to file disclosure by May 17, 2023.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah told the Court that Madam Shirley, the complainant, was a nurse and a resident at Ashaley-Botwe.

Baffour is a driver and a resident of Ngleshie Amanfrom near Kasoa, Amejor, a driver and a resident of Kasoa High Tension.

Muntakilu is unemployed and a resident of Asamankese in the Eastern Region.

The prosecution said on March 2, 2023, the complainant withdrew GHC 40,700.00 from the Ghana Commercial Bank Adjiriganor branch for a housing project after, which she boarded a commercial vehicle towards Ashaley-Botwe school junction.

It said when she got to a section of the road near Ability Microfinance, Baffour, Amejor, Muntakilu and one other at large with Amejor in a Police uniform and in a taxicab, allegedly crossed the commercial vehicle and dragged the complainant out from it, forced her into their taxicab and drove her to a spot near the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

The prosecution said the complainant started shouting for help, but they threatened to kill her if she did not keep quiet and handcuffed her, used a taser to shock her, collected her bag containing the GHC 40,700.00 as well as iPhone 11 pro max valued at GHC9,500.00.

The Court heard that the accused persons after robbing the complainant, abandoned her in the bush still in the handcuff and sped off.

The prosecution said the complainant found her way to the roadside and some coconut sellers around took her to the Legon Police station where she made an initial report, and the handcuff was opened for her.

On March 14, 2023, the complainant petitioned the Director General of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for assistance and on March 26, 2023, the three were arrested at their hideout on the Tema Motorway stretch.

During a search, a Military uniform and Police uniform belonging to Baffour and Amejor respectively, were found.

The prosecution said investigations revealed that Baffour was a dismissed Military officer, Amejor was also a dismissed Police officer and Mutunkilu, unemployed.

It said on April 14, 2023, an identification parade was conducted at the forecourt of the CID headquarters where the complainant identified Baffour, Amejor and Muntakilu as the persons who robbed her.

The prosecution said the accused persons admitted in their cautioned statements in the presence of an independent witness that, they had robbed the complainant and shared the booty.