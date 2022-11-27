Interesting Results from De-luxy Professional Boxing League Fight Night 18

Fight Night 18 of the De-Luxy Professional Boxing League which took place last Saturday at the Bukom Boxing Arena produced some interesting results.

George Faho Mensah won by a TKO over Robert Addo in round 2.

Daniel Quaye put up a good show to defeat Michael Tetteh in round 1.

Charles Lesko Sosiya also won by a round five TKO when Frank Mensah decided it was too much in their Super Middle Weight contest.

Yusuf Adusa Adeniji from Nigeria dominated and beat Ghana’s Alfred Quaye in round four.

Musician Epixode performed and commended the foreign dignitaries who patronize and support the IMAX Media event that is helping the development of boxing in Ghana.

Emmanuel Martey, Former WBO Champion of Attoh Quarshie could not report to fight Sonia Gym product, Musah Lawson the current Super welterweight champion for the National middle weight title over 12Rnds,

The innovative professional league which is the first in the world is organized by Imax Media Promotions and sponsored by Imax Electronics, Max Buy, Techno, TCL and Renault.