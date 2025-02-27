Interior Minister Calls on Chiefs to Support Security Services for National Peace

The Minister of the Interior, Hon. Muntaka Mohamed-Mubarak, has urged traditional leaders to collaborate with security services to combat vigilantism, land guard activities, and other threats to national peace and security.

Speaking at the General Meeting of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs in Dodowa, the Minister emphasized the critical role chiefs and queen mothers play in maintaining stability and fostering community development.

Mohamed-Mubarak highlighted the need for alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to address chieftaincy disputes, which have often led to curfews and unrest in various parts of the country. He proposed the establishment of a joint security committee, regular briefings with security agencies, and community sensitization programs to promote security best practices and prevent conflicts.

“The government is committed to ensuring peace and security in Ghana, but we cannot achieve this alone. We need the support of our traditional leaders, who are the custodians of our culture and the first point of contact in many communities,” the Minister stated. He called on chiefs to champion the cause of security in their respective areas, emphasizing that collaboration between traditional leaders, security agencies, and local government is essential for creating a safer and more stable environment.

The Minister’s appeal comes amid growing concerns over land guard activities and vigilantism, which have undermined public safety and deterred investment in some regions. By involving traditional leaders in security efforts, the government aims to leverage their influence to foster peace and resolve conflicts at the grassroots level.

In response, the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Nungua Mantse Prof. Odaifio Welentsi III, assured the Minister of the chiefs’ support for national development initiatives. He also appealed to the government to return lands belonging to the Ga-Dangme people that were acquired for government projects but remain unused. “We are ready to work with the government to ensure peace and development, but we also urge the return of lands that were taken from our people for projects that never materialized,” he said.

The meeting underscored the importance of partnership between traditional authorities and the government in addressing security challenges and promoting sustainable development. As Ghana continues to grapple with issues of land disputes and vigilantism, the involvement of chiefs and queen mothers is seen as a vital step toward achieving lasting peace and security.