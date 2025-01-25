Interior Minister-Designate Commends Ghana Police for Handling of 2024 Elections

Interior Minister-designate Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has lauded the Ghana Police Service for their professional handling of the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, emphasizing their strategic decision to avoid using firearms in the face of provocation.

Speaking before the Appointments Committee in Parliament on Friday, January 24, the Asawase lawmaker noted that this restraint helped to reduce tensions at polling stations and prevented fatalities during the elections.

Mubarak explained that while the police were provoked at some points during the polls, their choice to rely on non-lethal methods, including recording videos of misconduct, was a key factor in avoiding violence. He further assured that, if confirmed as minister, he would fully support the Police in prosecuting individuals involved in electoral offenses.

“The decision of the police to refuse to use firearms is the reason no deaths have been reported from police actions during the elections,” Mubarak said. He acknowledged that there were some shootings, but pointed out that those incidents were attributed to the military, not the Police.

In addition to praising the police, the Minister-designate also commended the National Election Security Task Force for their role in ensuring a smooth election process. He expressed his commitment to backing the police in their efforts to bring electoral wrongdoers to justice.