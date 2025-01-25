Interior Minister-Designate Muntaka Mubarak Faces Vetting by Appointments Committee

Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament for Asawase and Interior Minister-designate, appeared before the Appointments Committee on Friday, January 24, 2025, for his vetting following his nomination by President John Dramani Mahama.

As the first nominee to be vetted, Muntaka is expected to address questions surrounding the country’s security and outline his plans to ensure internal peace while tackling conflicts across Ghana. The nominee’s responses will be closely scrutinized as the country grapples with maintaining stability and security.

President Mahama has already sworn in 12 ministers, following their approval by Parliament. Additionally, four Regional Minister-designates have been vetted by the Committee and are now awaiting final approval by Parliament.