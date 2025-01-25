Interior Minister-Designate Raises Alarm Over Rising Illegal Firearms in Ghana

The Minister-Designate for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has expressed deep concern over the escalating issue of illegal firearms in Ghana, warning that their widespread availability poses a significant threat to the country’s national security.

During his vetting before the Parliamentary Appointments Committee on Friday, January 24, the Asawase Member of Parliament outlined a comprehensive plan to tackle the proliferation of illegal weapons.

Muntaka emphasized the urgency of addressing the growing menace, which he linked to rising incidents of violent crime, including armed robberies and local conflicts. He stressed that the issue goes beyond law enforcement, stating it is a crucial step toward ensuring public safety and maintaining peace within communities.

In response to the growing threat, Muntaka proposed several measures to combat illegal firearms circulation, chief among them being a voluntary amnesty program. Under this initiative, individuals who possess illegal firearms would be encouraged to surrender them without fear of prosecution. He also suggested introducing a firearms-for-cash exchange program, which would offer financial incentives for individuals to turn in illegal weapons.

“This is not just a law enforcement issue but a critical step toward ensuring public safety and fostering peace,” Muntaka remarked, underscoring the need for a proactive approach to recover illegal firearms. He expressed his commitment to prioritizing efforts to reduce gun-related violence and enhance national security under his leadership.

Muntaka further explained that his strategy would involve reaching out to those who may have acquired firearms out of fear or necessity but no longer wish to possess them. He promised that, with his team, he would explore practical solutions, including granting a window of amnesty and possibly offering cash incentives to encourage the return of illegal weapons.

As Ghana continues to grapple with the risks posed by illegal firearms, Muntaka’s proposals signal a renewed commitment to securing the country’s safety and stability.