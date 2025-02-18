Interior Minister Lauds Peace Council’s Crucial Role in 2024 Polls, Pledges Enhanced Support

Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak has publicly commended the National Peace Council (NPC) for its instrumental role in safeguarding peace during Ghana’s tightly contested 2024 general elections, calling their efforts “the bedrock of national development.” ‘

During a working visit to the NPC’s Accra headquarters on Monday, Mubarak emphasized the council’s “pivotal” mediation and conflict-prevention work, which he credited with ensuring a stable electoral environment.

“The Peace Council’s collaboration with political parties, civil society, and traditional leaders was indispensable to our peaceful polls,” Mubarak stated, reflecting on the election season marked by heated rhetoric but minimal violence. “Their dedication to dialogue and community engagement exemplifies how unity can prevail over division.”

The minister’s visit, detailed in a social media post, underscored his push for stronger partnerships between the NPC and stakeholders to sustain Ghana’s reputation as a regional beacon of democracy. He further pledged government support to bolster the council’s initiatives, including resource mobilization for conflict mediation programs and inter-party dialogue platforms.

Dr. George Amoh, Executive Secretary of the NPC, welcomed the minister’s assurances, reaffirming the council’s commitment to “fostering national cohesion.” He noted, “Peace is not an event but a continuous process. We remain steadfast in addressing tensions proactively, not just during elections but every day.”

The NPC’s role in the 2024 polls builds on its legacy of mitigating electoral tensions, such as its mediation during the 2012 presidential dispute and its community-based peace advocacy in volatile regions. Analysts argue that while Ghana’s elections are generally peaceful, underlying issues like regional inequality and youth disenchantment require sustained intervention.

“The council’s success hinges on neutrality and trust,” said Peace Advocacy Network director Akosua Mensah. “Mubarak’s endorsement is significant, but consistent funding and political will are critical to addressing root causes of conflict, such as unemployment and land disputes.”

Critics, however, urge caution. Political scientist Dr. Kofi Asante warned, “Over-reliance on the NPC risks complacency. Structural reforms—like equitable resource distribution and judicial fairness—are equally vital to lasting peace.”

Mubarak’s visit signals government recognition of the NPC’s value, yet challenges linger. With regional instability and economic pressures testing Ghana’s social fabric, the council’s ability to innovate—such as expanding digital dispute-resolution tools—may determine its future impact.

As Ghana approaches the 2028 electoral cycle, the minister’s pledge, if fulfilled, could fortify the NPC’s capacity to preempt crises. For now, the council’s 2024 achievements offer a blueprint for balancing diplomacy with grassroots activism—a lesson for nations grappling with polarized politics.

“Peace is our collective triumph,” Mubarak concluded. “Cherishing it demands vigilance, investment, and an unshakable belief in dialogue.” The path ahead, observers note, will test whether rhetoric translates into enduring action.