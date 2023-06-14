Interior minister renews Bomaa township curfew

Ambrose Dery, the interior minister, has renewed the curfew for Bomaa Township and its surroundings in the Ahafo Region by means of an executive instrument.

The new hours start from 8:00pm to 6:00am.

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 13, Mr. Dery said the government urged Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and residents of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the difficulties they were facing and to use non-violent means to focus their energies on preserving peace in the region.

Meanwhile, carrying firearms, ammunition, or any other offensive weapons is completely prohibited in the Bomaa Township and its surroundings.

It said anyone found in possession of any of these items will be detained and charged.