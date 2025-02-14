Interior Minister Unveils Committee to Boost Security Agency Recruitment

Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed–Mubarak, has inaugurated a seven-member committee tasked with reviewing recruitment processes across Ghana’s security agencies, including the Police Service, Prisons Service, National Fire Service, Immigration Service, and other agencies under the Ministry.

The panel, composed of seasoned professionals with extensive experience in security administration, public service, and law, will assess the transparency, fairness, and integrity of current recruitment procedures.

At the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Muntaka underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring that security agencies operate with professionalism, efficiency, and accountability. “Concerns regarding transparency, fairness, efficiency, and integrity in our recruitment processes have been raised,” he stated, adding that the committee’s work is aimed at addressing these issues to strengthen the nation’s security framework.

Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Yaw Akrasi Sarpong Esq., assured both the Minister and the public that his team would work diligently to deliver a comprehensive report. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on this committee, and I pledge to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure our findings lead to meaningful reforms,” he said.

The committee is expected to complete its review within two weeks and submit a detailed report outlining its findings, the challenges identified, and specific recommendations for policy, procedural, and institutional reforms. The establishment of the committee is widely regarded as a significant step towards enhancing the credibility and professionalism of Ghana’s security institutions.