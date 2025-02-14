Interior Minister Urged to Explain Raid on Ofori-Atta’s Home

A member of the Convention People’s Party, Kwame Jantuah, has called on Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed to explain and apologize for the raid on former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s residence.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day on Friday, Jantuah condemned the operation and insisted that responsibility for such actions rests squarely with the Interior Minister, not on the apology issued by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga.

“It pains a certain picture when the President is concerned and you hear opposition talk about it is Mahama. He might not know nothing about it. Was he advised? Was he told that thing was going to happen? So Interior Minister should come and explain to us why it happened,” Jantuah said. He argued that relying on the Majority Leader’s apology does not absolve the Interior Minister of his duty to address the public and Parliament directly.

Jantuah further warned that in a democratic system, the use of military personnel for civilian arrests is unacceptable. He stressed that the security services, under the leadership of the Interior Minister, must be accountable for their actions, especially when a high-profile figure’s property is involved.

On Tuesday, February 11, armed men in military uniform raided the Cantonments residence of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. Reports confirm that Ofori-Atta was not at home when the raid took place. Minority members in Parliament, including former Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul, have also voiced concerns, describing the use of soldiers in domestic investigations as deeply problematic.

Jantuah’s remarks add to mounting calls for greater transparency and accountability within the country’s security apparatus. As the controversy continues to simmer, many are now looking to the Interior Minister to step forward, explain the rationale behind the operation, and reassure the public that such breaches of protocol will not be repeated.