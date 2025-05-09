Interior Minister Urges NIA Board to Strengthen National ID System for All Ghanaians

Ghana’s Interior Minister, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, has sworn in a newly reconstituted Governing Board for the National Identification Authority (NIA), tasking its members with ensuring a secure, inclusive, and reliable national identification system.

Chaired by Mr. Moses Afetsi Positive, the 10-member board includes Dr. Gifty Seiwaa Nyarkoo, Mr. Eric Coffie, and Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu, among other experts. During the ceremony on Thursday, May 8, the minister emphasized the board’s role in advancing the NIA’s mandate, which is critical for both national security and socioeconomic development.

In a Facebook post following the event, Mubarak expressed confidence in the board’s ability to guide the NIA in improving identity management. He stressed the importance of efficiency and accessibility in delivering identification services to all citizens, particularly as Ghana continues to digitize public services.

Board Chairman Positive affirmed the team’s dedication to transparency and collaboration, pledging to uphold the NIA’s objectives. The board is expected to provide strategic oversight to enhance service delivery, ensuring that Ghana’s identification system remains robust and equitable.

The move comes as Ghana intensifies efforts to integrate digital identification into governance, financial services, and public administration. A well-functioning national ID system is seen as pivotal for reducing fraud, streamlining service delivery, and fostering inclusive development. With this new leadership, the NIA aims to address past challenges, including registration delays and accessibility gaps, particularly in rural areas.

As digital identity becomes increasingly central to modern governance, the board’s success will play a key role in shaping Ghana’s progress toward a more secure and efficient administrative framework.