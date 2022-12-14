Interior Minister visits injured Police Officer

Mr. Ambrose Derry Minister of Interior, Monday visited the Police officer, who was shot at the weekend during an operation to arrest armed robbers at Capirce, a suburb in Accra.

The minister called at the Police Hospital where the officer is being treated for the injuries he sustained during the shootout with the robbers.

The Police said in a statement that the minister’s visit was to assess the officer’s condition and wish him well.

The officer was shot in the thigh by the armed robbers during a special operation to arrest them at their hideout.

The statement said the Minister lauded the Police for their invaluable service to the country and assured his Ministry’s commitment to supporting the law enforcement body to fight crime.

Mr Derry was accompanied by Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, Inspector-General of Police, Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye, COP George Mensah, COP Paul Manly Awini, COP Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong and some other senior officers.