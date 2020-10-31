The Ministry of Interior has celebrated Mrs Adelaide Anno-Kumi, the Chief Director for the Ministry, for her immense contribution to national development.

Mrs Anno-Kumi was recognized for her achievements and efforts towards the advancement of the Ministry over the years.

At a short ceremony held at the forecourt of the Ministry in Accra, Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior, described the Chief Director as a woman of excellence and a blessing to the Ministry.

“I want Adelaide to know that she has been a blessing to me as a Minister, blessing to the Ministry and I know that she has many years to give to the Ministry.

“She deserves all the awards that she has won,” he said.

Mr Dery, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nandom in the Upper West Region, lauded the staff of the various agencies and departments under the Ministry for their continued support to the Chief Director since she assumed the post.

Mrs Anno-Kumi has been the Chief Director for the Ministry of the Interior, since 2014.

She previously worked at the Ministries of Transport, Education and Agriculture in various capacities.

She also served on several Boards, Committees, Delegations and Teams and has rich expertise and experience in policy formulation and implementation.

She is an educationist, a public servant and a lawyer and holds an Executive Masters in Consultancy and Project Management (EMCP) from the Paris Graduate School of Management, France.

Mrs Anno-Kumi is an advocate for women empowerment, child development and security related issues.

In August 2016, she won the most influential Civil Servant award and has since won several other laurels such as the 5th Best Director at the 2017 Excellence Awards for Chief Directors by the Ghana Civil Service, Civil Service Excellence Awards 2018 (2nd position), Outstanding Achievement Awards 2019 (8th position) and the Ghana Feminine Hall of Fame for her outstanding contributions and achievement in public service in July 2019.

Other achievements are Nathan Anang Quao Award for Leadership 2020 by the Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana (CLOGSAG) and Citation for the 8th Best Performed Chief Director 2018.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the side-line of the event, Mrs Anno-Kumi expressed appreciation to the heads of the various agencies and departments under the Ministry, including the Minister, for their unwavering support.

She said under her leadership the office was able to champion the cause for some laws under the Ministry such as the Narcotics Control Commission Act to be passed.

The Chief Director said laws such as the Fire Service law and the Prisons needed to be reviewed in the coming year to improve works of the various Agencies and departments under the Ministry.

“We also hope that the Community Sentencing Bill, which is also an issue will be passed. We have congestion in the prisons and we envisage that if this new law comes into being, we will, as it were, have alternative sentencing for prisoners and also reduce the number of remand prisoners who are unnecessarily incarcerated,” she said.

She urged civil servants to accept postings to any part of the country as that would enable them to enrich their working experience.

The event had in attendance Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior, Mr Samuel Amankwah, Former Director, RSIM, Ministry of Interior, officials from the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, among others.