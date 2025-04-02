Interior Ministry Denies Special Security Exemptions for Pastors, Others

Ghana’s Ministry of the Interior has forcefully rejected social media rumors claiming special security privileges for religious leaders and other individuals, labeling such assertions as completely false and potentially dangerous to national security.

In an official statement released today, the Ministry’s Public Affairs Unit described the circulating claims as “baseless fabrications” that threaten public trust in the country’s security apparatus. The clarification comes amid growing online discussions about alleged preferential treatment for certain high-profile individuals at security checkpoints.

“The Ministry wishes to state unequivocally that all security protocols apply uniformly to every citizen without exception,” the statement read. “No individual, regardless of status or profession, receives special clearance to bypass standard procedures.”

Security analysts have noted increasing attempts to exploit religious and social influence to circumvent regulations, particularly at border crossings and airport security checks. The Ministry’s denial follows unverified reports suggesting some clergy members had been permitted to skip mandatory screenings.

Authorities emphasized their commitment to nondiscriminatory enforcement, warning that false claims of exemptions could be used by criminal elements to test security vulnerabilities. The statement highlighted recent cases where individuals attempting to exploit such rumors were apprehended at various checkpoints.

The Ministry urged citizens to rely exclusively on official communications channels for security-related information and report suspicious activities through designated hotlines. This position reinforces the government’s broader campaign against misinformation, which has seen increased coordination between security agencies and the National Communications Authority.

Interior Minister recently reiterated that compliance with security measures remains mandatory for all persons entering government buildings, transportation hubs, and other sensitive locations. Security personnel have been directed to enforce protocols strictly, with several high-profile compliance incidents recorded in recent months.

The public alert comes as Ghana prepares for multiple high-security events, including an upcoming ECOWAS summit and the 2025 national census, where stringent security measures will be implemented nationwide.