Interlocutory injunction against NPP Polling Station Election in Akatsi South

A Denu High Court in the Volta Region has granted an interlocutory injunction against the Polling Station Election of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Akatsi South Constituency.

This was after the plaintiffs, Mr Thomas Ahiable and 12 others, said the defendants, who are members of the Polling station or Electoral Area Committee had failed to sell the election forms to them.

The defendants, Mr Pope Yao Yevu, Mr Richard Kudjo Abledu, Mr Mawuli Ocloo Agus, and Mr Emmanuel Ahorni, have the duty of selling forms and vetting of eligible candidates to the various positions at the Polling Stations within the Constituency.

The Applicants said though some of them managed to get the forms from the Volta Regional Office of the Party and filled them, the defendants allegedly refused to collect them.

The Applicants, among other claims, alleged that the respondents further resolved not to comply with the directive to extend the deadline for the sale, collection, and vetting of eligible candidates as announced by Mr Freddie Blay, the National Chairman of the Party.

Mr Saviour Kodzo Nyade Ableze, one of the applicants, who swore an affidavit in support of the motion for an order of interlocutory injunction, prayed the Court to restrain the Defendants from vetting eligible candidates, compiling albums for each Polling Station, and conducting Polling Station Executives elections until the final determination of the instant cause for an order of Interlocutory Injunction on the process.

The Court, presided over by Justice Naana Bedu-Addo after a careful study of the issue, has granted the request by the plaintiffs.

“Let the status quo be preserved until every prospective aspirant goes through the full electoral process. All parties should be given the opportunity to go through the full electoral process to its logical conclusion,” part of the judgement read.