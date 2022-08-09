Internal Audit Conference to officially open on August 16

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will open the 2022 Internal Audit Agency Conference, scheduled for August 16 -18, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The Conference, which is being organised by the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), is on the theme: “Injecting Fiscal Discipline in Resource Mobilisation and Utilisation for Sustainable Development: The Role of Internal Auditors”.

A statement issued by Dr Eric Oduro Osae, the Director-General, IAA, copied to the Ghana News Agency, noted that the Conference is one of the biggest gathering of Public Sector internal auditors, where more than 2,000 participants are expected to deliberate on key internal auditing issues for improved Public Financial Management (PFM).

It said this year’s conference would bring together heads and managers, policy makers, development partners and other key stakeholders in the Public Sector to discuss the topic.

Seasoned experts had been identified to deliver insightful technical and general presentations on the theme.

The IAA entreated the media, heads of public institutions, internal auditors, audit committee members and stakeholders in Ghana’s PFM system to attend the Conference.

The IAA was established by an Act of Parliament, the Internal Audit Agency Act, 2003 (Act 658).