Internal disputes in PNC deepens

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has become embroiled in internal disputes following news that they have petitioned the Police CID to arrest and prosecute their 2020 Presidential Elections flagbearer, David Apasera. The party accuses Apasera of allegedly stealing a land cruiser vehicle donated by the former flagbearer, Dr. Edward Mahama, for campaign purposes during the 2020 elections. Janet Asana Nabla, the PNC’s General Secretary, claims that Apasera has refused to return the vehicle despite repeated attempts to retrieve it.

In response, Apasera contends that Janet Asana Nabla, who claims to be the General Secretary, has been suspended from the party and therefore lacks the authority to take legal action against him. He also accuses her of previously making false allegations of him stealing party funds, leading to a defamation case. Apasera firmly believes that these allegations are part of a deliberate effort to damage his reputation and tarnish his image, and he maintains his innocence