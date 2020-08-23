Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that the International Army Games 2020 and the Army-2020 International Military Technical Forum will be significant events to “serve the purpose of strengthening ties between countries in the defense sphere.”

Guests will have the opportunity to see the capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces, learn about the latest achievements of Russian and foreign defense industries, as well as successful projects of international cooperation, Putin said in a video address to participants of the two events that kicked off on Sunday, expressing hopes that relevant cooperation will be promoted at the forum.

“We understand the importance of building trust-based relationships in the areas of security and military and technical cooperation, and the importance of searching for solutions to new challenges together,” he noted.

The International Army Games was initiated by the Russian Defense Ministry seven years ago. This year’s event will be held in Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan from Aug. 23 to Sept. 5.

More than 5,000 participants from 156 teams from over 30 countries and regions will compete in the games. Over 260 contestants from six Chinese teams will participate in six competitions, including tank biathlon.

The Army-2020 International Military Technical Forum scheduled from Aug. 23 to 29 will attract more than 1,500 enterprises from over 70 countries and regions. Enditem