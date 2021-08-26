International Baccalaureate Scholarship Empowers Teachers in Africa

Applications for IB’s University of the People scholarship reopened on 5 July and will close on 5 September 2021.

The International Baccalaureate Organization (IB) is announcing the next application cycle for tuition-free scholarships in partnership with the University of the People for educators to complete an online Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree. With the launch of these fully-funded scholarships, the IB aims to eliminate the accessibility barriers to quality education and fill the global need of more than 69 million teaching positions by 2030 as estimated by UNESCO Institute for Statistics (UIS) to meet United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4).

The M.Ed. degree reflects the IB’s approaches to teaching and learning, provides in-depth knowledge of curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment to support student-directed inquiry, interdisciplinary learning, and critical thinking. The IB is committed to supporting educators and helping them advance their knowledge to reach the next stage in their careers. These scholarships aim to eliminate accessibility barriers to high-quality educator development and empower the students in their communities.

“My biggest takeaway from the M.Ed. programme was the opportunity to refine my research skills. Throughout the course, I learned how to conduct authentic and quality action research in the milieu. Through group projects in each course, I learned how to collaborate with like-minded educators from different parts of the world. I would encourage all educators who do not have access to affordable teacher education to apply for the scholarship to experience the incalculable benefits of this unique M.Ed programme”, said Felix Danso, 2019 awardee, and Visual Arts, Ghanaian Sign Language and Learning Support teacher at Tema International School, Ghana.

The IB has awarded 166 scholarships since the beginning of the programme in 2019 to provide teachers with greater access to advanced degrees in education. During the spring 2021 application cycle, the IB received 379 applications from 86 countries around the globe. 36 IB community volunteers reviewed applications from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, who graciously dedicated their time reviewing the applications.

Awardee Aisha Adamu, Co-Founder and Head of School at Teen Tycoons Preparatory Academy in Kaduna, Nigeria, noted, “I now understand that inclusive teaching is the most effective way of delivering a lesson. The needs and abilities of students should be considered when it comes to assessing or teaching. Additionally, I now understand the importance of utilizing activities and strategies that allow students to transfer their acquired knowledge to real-life scenarios”.

Applications for IB’s University of the People scholarship reopened on 5 July and will close on 5 September. Applicants will be notified of their results on 19 October 2021.