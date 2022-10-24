International Break Dance Championship to be held in Ghana

Ghana is set to host its first ever Afrobreak International Championship in Accra from 27th to 29th October, 2022.

Afrobreak International Championship is the first official international break dance and dance sport championship to ever happen in Ghana bringing dance athletes and hip-hop practitioners across the world to promote break dancing as an Olympic sport and tourism.

Nana Tuffour Okai “Bboy lyricx” Pioneer of Afrobreak Concepts worldwide said the theme for the project was break dancing to combat sexual exploitation, abuse, and harassment.

Competitors for the championship include, Whirlz-Nigeria, Kofi Black-Ghana, Smith-Benin, Pape-Senegal, Roxy-Ghana, Emrich-Ghana, Blesso- Ghana, Matie-Togo, Shemelon-Ghana, Delkrim-Ivory Coast, Spinol-Togo, Tayo Tiara- Nigeria, Venom-Senegal, Monster Black- Sierra Leone, Declown-Ghana, usher scott-Ghana.

Disc Jockeys for the event would be DJ Teck Zilla-Nigeria, Nick mafia and Kitty from Ghana, and Masters of Ceremony would be Mickie Flex and K2 from Ghana.

Board of Jury for the event would also be Shaymin from France, JC Jedor Nigeria and Bboy Lyricx from Ghana.

On the 27th of October there would be a hip-hop Conference at Nima-Maamobi Community Learning Centre from 1300hours.

On the 28th of October there would be a Community Showcase and battle exhibition at JamesTown Police Station roundabout from 15hours.

On the 29th of October would be the Afrobreak International Championship at Dunk Grassroots, JamesTown.

Project is supported by Embassy of France in Ghana through Dwabo project 2022.