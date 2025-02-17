International Childhood Cancer Day: World Child Cancer and Partners Raise Awareness in Ghana

World Child Cancer, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, and other partners, organized a public outreach event on February 15 to commemorate International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD).

The event, held at Kaneshie Market in Accra, aimed to raise awareness about childhood cancer by educating the public on early detection, dispelling common myths, and encouraging prompt medical intervention for affected children.

Bringing Awareness to the Public

The Country Coordinator of World Child Cancer Ghana Pinamang Boateng Desu, speaking at event emphasized the importance of direct community engagement, stating, “Many of our market women, families, and friends are unable to access information through traditional media channels. That is why we are here today—to bring the message directly to them.”

She highlighted this year’s ICCD theme, ‘Inspiring Action, Building on Insights’, stressing the need for collaborative efforts to combat childhood cancer.

“Over the years, we’ve gained insights into the challenges within the childhood cancer space. We must inspire each other to take action against this disease,” she added.

“Many believe childhood cancer is not real or that it is caused by supernatural forces,” Desu said. “We want to change that narrative and encourage early diagnosis and treatment.”

Every individual can contribute—whether through donations, spreading awareness, or corporate sponsorships. “Together, we can inspire action and create lasting solutions for childhood cancer” Desu stated.

Identifying Early Warning Signs

Dr. Tracy Quarshie, a Paediatric Resident at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, underscored the importance of recognizing early symptoms. “Childhood cancer is curable if detected early.

Signs to look out for include persistent fever, unexplained weight loss, lumps, swelling in unusual areas, and white spots in the eyes. If a child exhibits any of these, do not delay—seek medical attention immediately.”

Dr. Quarshie also urged parents to avoid self-medication and instead visit recognized health facilities. “We understand financial constraints, but there are support systems in place.

Teaching hospitals like Korle Bu, Cape Coast, Komfo Anokye, and Tema, among others, are equipped to handle childhood cancer cases. Early intervention can save lives.”

Call for Collective Action

The event saw participation from multiple stakeholders, including the Childhood Cancer Society of Ghana, Lifeline for Childhood Cancer, the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), Lions Club, and MJ Texting Foundation. These organizations reaffirmed their commitment to childhood cancer advocacy and support. While some cancer survivors shared their stories and urged others to seek early diagnosis and treatment.

Their testimonies provided hope and encouragement, highlighting the significance of support systems and access to quality healthcare.

The outreach program successfully educated hundreds of individuals at Kaneshie Market, that early detection and treatment are crucial for saving young lives.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh