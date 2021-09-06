International “collabos” makes more money for artistes on music stores – Kweku Darlington

Rising music sensation Kweku Darlington says a vital way Ghanaian artistes can make more money from their music and stay competitive is by getting more international features.

Ghana’s music has not been too vibrant on the world and African music market due to lesser collaborations with international acts which does not help promote our music to the world.

But according to the “Sika Aba Fie” hitmaker, featuring foreign artistes on your music projects does make you more money on music stores especially in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic where opportunities are limited.

Kweku Darlington who recently featured Nigerian artiste Laycon in his ‘Aketesia’ revealed that he has gained more numbers across various music stores.

“Music is dynamic across various countries and getting the knowledge on how it is perceived in other countries helps you grow your fan base outside your resident country.

“The phenomenon of digital music platforms has even made it more vital to seek the outside audiences by getting international features while making more money as well,” he said.

Kweku Darlington urged more musicians to go beyond their boundaries and explore the new music world which would improve their craft.

Kweku Darlington disclosed that he is preparing his first debut album which would be released later in the year with a couple of international features.