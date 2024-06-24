International Committee Prepares for FARI-2025 in Cotonou

The International Planning Committee, a key entity for the second edition of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Forum for African Research and Innovation (FARI-2025), will convene in Cotonou from June 25 to 28, 2024.

The primary objective of our meeting is not just to finalize the terms of reference for the scientific committee, develop and approve the operational roadmap, propose the central theme and sub-themes, outline discussion panels, and set the timeline for organizing FARI-2025. It’s about shaping the future of research and innovation in our region. Your ideas and insights will play a pivotal role in this process.

Participation in the meeting is a unique opportunity for diverse participants, including experts from the ECOWAS Member States, scientific networks, academic societies within the ECOWAS region, representatives from regional and international organizations, consultants, ECOWAS Commission staff, and resource persons, to contribute to the development of FARI-2025.

FARI, as ECOWAS’s flagship forum, is a dynamic platform dedicated to science, technology, and innovation. It aligns with Strategic Axis 5 of the organization’s science, technology, and innovation policy. FARI’s primary aim is to foster the dissemination of research findings, promote indigenous knowledge, and safeguard scientific, technological, and intellectual property rights. Crucially, FARI serves as a vibrant catalyst for regional exchanges among researchers, innovators, policymakers, the private sector, and technical and financial partners.

The forum seeks to enhance public awareness of the pivotal role played by science, technology, and innovation in socio-economic development. It endeavors to elevate the profile of regional scientific and technological research and establish a structured dialogue platform encompassing stakeholders from the region, Africa, and globally.

Furthermore, FARI is a dedicated arena for showcasing inventions and innovations, spotlighting the region’s inventors and start-ups. Ultimately, it aspires to attain recognition as a premier event in science and innovation within the ECOWAS region.

The upcoming gathering in Cotonou marks a critical step towards advancing regional cooperation in science, technology, and innovation, underscoring ECOWAS’s commitment to fostering sustainable development through research and innovation initiatives.