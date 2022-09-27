International congress on gynaecological endoscopic surgery opens in Cameroon

The 2nd International Society for Gynecologic Endoscopy (ISGE)-African Society for Gynaecological Endoscopy (AFSGE) International Congress opened Monday in Cameroon’s capital of Yaounde.

The congress aims to “enhance minimally invasive gynecological surgery in an African setting” and expects to be a “turning point for the future of gynaecological endoscopic surgery in Africa” in terms of its development and expansion. The congress will conclude Friday.

Gynecological endoscopy is a surgical discipline that uses specially designed optical instruments to help diagnose gynecological diseases and conditions, such as some infertility problems and minor vaginal bleeding.

Jean Marie Kasia, president of the AFSGE, said world-leading surgeons in this field will be in attendance at the congress, which will also seek groundbreaking and innovative approaches to handling endoscopic procedures.

“During the conference, practitioners will improve their surgical skills. This provides an opportunity for innovation, collaboration and cooperation in endoscopic surgery and human reproduction research,” Kasia said. Enditem