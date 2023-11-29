International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

We mark the international day of solidarity with Palestine 2023 with a message from the leader of the Islamic revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei: where he made it clear that the conflict in Gaza have revealed the true nature of western powers.

The following text is part of the speech delivered by Imam Khamenei during a visit to the Ashura Aerospace University of Science & Technology on November 19, 2023.

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

I would like to say a word about current issues in Palestine, which is also important. The events in Gaza have revealed many hidden truths to the world. One of them is the fact that despite all the claims that the leaders of some well-known, credible, Western countries make, they are not opposed to racism at all. Rather, they support it. Why?

Because the Zionist regime is a manifestation of racism. The Zionists call themselves the superior race and consider the rest of humanity — people from all walks of life who are not Zionists or Jews — to be an inferior race. That’s why their conscience allows them to kill thousands of children without feeling guilty. They act as if they have killed several thousand animals! This is the truth of how the Zionists are.

Well, the US president, the German chancellor, the French president, and the UK prime minister are all defending and helping such an entity [the Zionist regime]. What does this mean? It means these famous gentlemen, all of them, believe in racism — which is one of the most important issues in the world today, humanity has now opened its eyes to it, and it is one of the most despised attitudes — and they do not oppose it. If they were against it, their opposition to it would have shown itself in them taking action regarding the issue of Gaza and Palestine.

The people of Europe, the people of the US, and nations should decide where they stand regarding this issue. Are they truly racists like their leaders [, or not]? If they aren’t, they need to show this clearly. This is one point.

Another important point to note is that despite all the artificial grandeur it shows and its bombings and attacks on Gaza, the Zionist regime has so far failed in its action. Because from the start, they have said that their goal is to annihilate and cripple Hamas and the Resistance. But they have been unable to do this after more than 40 days, and they won’t be able to do so in the future either.

It has been about 40 days or more since they have become busy committing such crimes with all their military power and with all the facilities that are at their disposal. And yet they have not succeeded in achieving their goal. The reason they are dropping bombs on people’s heads is because they are enraged by this defeat. The Zionist regime is enraged now. It’s upset. That’s why it’s committing these crimes. It bombs hospitals, it bombs ill patients, and it bombs women and children because it has been defeated.

I have stated before that “the Zionist regime has been defeated.” This is a fact. Invading hospitals and the homes of defenseless civilians is not a victory. Victory means defeating the other side, the attacking military force before them, which is something that it [the Zionist regime] has been unable to do so far, and God willing, it won’t be able to do so in the future either.

This issue gains more importance when one realizes that this “incapability” is not specific to just the Zionist regime. The US has also been incapable of doing this even though they are in the middle of the field. And the Western countries that are supporting the Zionist regime have also been incapable of doing this. This is a very important matter when we consider the historic movement of humanity. We have reached a point where a military that is equipped with all kinds of weapons, in a scene like this, has failed to overcome its opponent that seemingly lacks such equipment! This is an important phenomenon. This is a fact.

I would also like to say something about the duties of the governments of Muslim nations. Some governments of Muslim countries sometimes condemn the [Zionist regime’s] bombings in public assemblies, in their statements, and so on. Now some don’t even do that! But this is not acceptable. The main thing that needs to be done is to cut the Zionist regime’s lifeline. The governments of Muslim countries must prevent oil, energy, commodities, etc. from entering the Zionist regime. They must cut off political relations with the Zionist regime for at least a period of time — let’s say for a year, more or less.

If they want these crimes to stop, if they want this atrocity to stop and to end, it is their duty to do this. Nations must not allow the oppression of the Palestinian people to go unnoticed. They must continue their protests and rallies, God willing.

We are totally optimistic about the future. We are certain about the divine promise, [and] that, God willing, the divine promise will take place, and we will perform our duty, God willing.

May God’s peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.

Free, Free, Palestine.