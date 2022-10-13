International Day of the Girl-Child commemorated at Tolon

A durbar has been held at Tolon in the Northern Region to commemorate this year’s International Day of the Girl-Child.

It was organised by the Girls Education Network, in partnership with World Education Incorporated (WEI), Ghana Education Service, Regional Advisory Information and Networks Systems (RAINS) and UKaid.

The commemoration centred on empowering stakeholders to make education attractive to all to discourage young girls from dropping out of school to become head potters (kayayei).

It was on the theme: “Our Time is Now, Our Life, Our Future”.

The durbar was attended by students at the Tolon Girls Model Junior High School (JHS), Tolon Block A and B JHS, representatives of civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

The International Day of the Girl-Child is marked on October 11, every year, with a focus on the need to address challenges girls face as well as to promote empowerment and fulfilment of their human rights.

Tolon-Naa Major Sulemana Abubakar (Rtd), the Paramount Chief of Tolon, speaking at the durbar, said it was the responsibility of traditional leaders to enhance girl-child education and pledged to ensure that parents at Tolon and its environs received enough education on the subject matter.

Alhaji Alhassan Sumani, Tolon District Director of Education, said the completion rate of girls at primary school level in the district stood at 92 per cent because many abandoned schools for “kayayei”.

He said giving girls equal and timely opportunities would guarantee an equitable future for them and that would promote problem solving in the areas of climate change as well as economic growth.

He called on parents to enroll their daughters in school.

Madam Harriet Mawuli Nutsugah, Northern Regional Director of Girls Education Unit, said the Unit believed that investment in girls’ education did not only equip them with skills and knowledge to support themselves but also equipped them to help their families and the community.

She emphasised that “Girls, who stay in school, are more likely to look after themselves, avoid pregnancy and early marriages and contribute to society.”

Mr Stephen Konde, a Representative of WEI, said furniture deficit in the schools had been a challenge in the Tolon District, adding that such challenges reduced children’s interest in education.

He appealed to the government to allow parents to play role in supporting the free education agenda by providing furniture for their wards.

He called on parents to help development partners to end “kayayei” ventures among young girls, adding that foster child practice was a contributing factor to leaving many girls behind in education.

Mr Dawuda Mohammed Hamisu, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer at RAINS said government needed to increase investment in education and urged parents to invest in the education of their children.

He said programmes in education should be made holistic to include concerns of gender as well as disability.

Madam Lena Naaso, Project Coordinator at Afrikids, said the theme for the commemoration was a call to parents, caregivers and duty-bearers in child protection to support the girl-child.