The Zonta Clubs of Ghana, in marking the International Day of the Girl Child, on Sunday, has called for an end to all traditional practices, which hinder the achievement of the fullest potentials of girls.

It said practices, such as Female Genital Mutilation, Child Marriage, Violence Against Women and Girls were outmoded and needed to be stopped to enable females, particularly the girl child, to have a better life.

In a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, on Sunday, it said:”We, the Zonta Clubs of Ghana call on everyone, young and old, men and women, civil and religious societies and groups, queenmothers and traditional rulers, Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Media and the Government, in general, to support the Ghanaian Girl Child to have ‘Her Voice to make her Future Equal'”.

This year’s celebration is under the theme: “My Voice our Equal Future”. The Zonta Clubs said the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by world leaders in 2015, with special emphasis on Gender Equality (SDG 5), called for all-inclusiveness to ensure that these were attained.

“No girl child should be left behind,” it added.

It commended all stakeholders involved in making the world a better place for the girl-child.

In December 19, 2011, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child to recognise girls’ rights and the unique challenges they face around the world.

The Day focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and to promote their empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

In 1995, at a World Conference on Women in Beijing, China, women and girls’ right was born with participating countries unanimously adopting the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action- the most progressive blueprint ever for advancing the rights of not only women but girls.

The Beijing Declaration was the first to specifically call out girls’ rights. The statement said:”We, the Zonta Clubs of Ghana, celebrate the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action on their 25th Anniversary as we celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child 2020.”

“Zonta Clubs of Ghana are members of Zonta International and seek to advocate for women and children through three cardinal ideals – Service, Advocacy and Empowerment, all with the objective of making this world a better place for women and girls,” the statement said.