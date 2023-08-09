Every year on August 9th, the global community comes together to commemorate the anniversary of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People.

This significant day was established through a United Nations General Assembly resolution in 1995, marking the anniversary of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations’ inaugural session in 1982.

This event serves as an occasion to honor the multifaceted contributions made by indigenous populations worldwide, ranging from environmental stewardship to cultural diversity. Simultaneously, it sheds light on the numerous challenges that continue to imperil the very existence of indigenous peoples.

The inception of the Working Group heralded a new era in international efforts to safeguard and champion indigenous rights. A notable milestone arrived with the 1989 adoption of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 169 on Indigenous and Tribal People.

Another watershed moment followed in 2007 when the General Assembly adopted the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). This declaration enshrined into international law the principle of Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC), mandating that governments and non-state actors seek approval from indigenous communities before undertaking activities that might impact them or their territories.

On this day, the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity humbly pays homage to the valiant and enduring Warrior Ancestors who fiercely fought to safeguard their culture, identity, and environment.

It is a day when the world unites to honor the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People.

From the perspective of the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS), the conservation and well-being of both people and the planet are unattainable unless we respect and uphold the rights of indigenous peoples.

Throughout history, indigenous communities worldwide have played a pivotal role in preserving a substantial portion of Earth’s biodiversity. This undeniable fact underscores our call for the full recognition, respect, and support of the inherent rights of indigenous communities across the globe.

Since its establishment in 2007, the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS) has been at the forefront of standing in solidarity with indigenous communities worldwide.

The foundation actively advocates for the rights, cultural heritage, spiritual practices, social structures, and environmental values that indigenous peoples hold dear, particularly in relation to Earth’s rich biodiversity.

Globally, there exist approximately 370 million indigenous individuals across around 90 countries. These communities embrace unique traditions that encompass social, cultural, economic, and political dimensions distinct from those of the dominant societies within which they reside.

On this very day, the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity calls upon the member states of the United Nations to reaffirm their commitment to defending and promoting the rights, respect, and preservation of the cultural, spiritual, social, and environmental values integral to the lives of indigenous peoples.