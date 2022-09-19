International Education signals a huge comeback

As countries start taking back control of their public health situation after two years of struggling with the pandemic, international education has signaled a similar return in a big way.

The recently concluded 32nd Annual EAIE Conference and Exhibition, which took place in Barcelona, Spain from September 13-16, has shown that international education stakeholders are now ready to get out and connect with the world once more. The event, which came back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, saw around 6,300 participants from over 90 countries participating.

“After a few years’ break, EAIE is back and is bigger and better than before. The exhibition hall is vibrant and the sessions are full of good practices being shared across the sector,” shares Hersha Pandya, Executive Director, Partner Relations, UK, of M Square Media (MSM), a leading provider of full-service international education solutions for educational institutions around the world.

“So many different nationalities coming together under one roof in the beautiful city of Barcelona. This means that international education is indeed back on its feet and ready to serve students once again,” Pandya adds.

The Annual EAIE Conference is Europe’s largest and most comprehensive higher education event, bringing together passionate professionals from all over the globe.

“The last two years saw international education dealing with border closures, mobility restrictions, and strict health measures that made it virtually impossible to conduct face-to-face classes and which eventually affected international enrollment adversely,” notes Pandya. “Now that things are starting to get back to normal, events like the EAIE conference would definitely help in reconnecting international education students in order to address new concerns and new issues emanating from the pandemic.”