International financial system needs reformation – African leaders

Photo taken on Feb. 5, 2022 shows the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly kicked off here on Saturday as African leaders met physically for the first time since the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The two-day summit, slated from Feb. 5 to 6 at the headquarters of the AU in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, is being held under the theme of the year "Building Resilience in Nutrition on the African Continent: Accelerate the Human Capital, Social and Economic Development." (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)

African leaders kicked off the mid-year coordination summit of the African Union here on Sunday, with participants discussing the economic integration and calling for reforms of the international financial system.

While the world continues to face unprecedented crises from the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the African continent has suffered most, said Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohamed.

“Unmet commitments by the international community to financing climate action and inadequate humanitarian responses have further aggravated the obstacles to the efforts made by Africa and its leaders to implement Agenda 2063,” she said.

According to Mohamed, the UN joined the call by African leaders for the allocation of additional resources to their economies through the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has been at the center of criticism by several African leaders.

Kenyan President William Ruto, who joined other leaders in calling for reforms of the World Bank and the IMF, said the African continent is subjected to an unfair global debt system, causing countries to pay at least eight times more than their richer counterparts on account of their perceived risks.

“We are not asking for charity. We must have equality in the international system,” Ruto said.

