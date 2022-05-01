International Firefighters Day Held In Ho With A Float

he Volta Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has held a float to commemorate this year’s International Firefighters Day (IFFD).

The float is a precursor to the IFFD, which is marked globally on May 4, annually.

Personnel of the Service from the 18 Municipal and districts Assemblies as well as the Ambulance Service joined the Command in the float, which spanned 15 kilometers to create awareness about the Day and fire safety measures.

Flyers containing information on proper handling of fire and electrical gadgets to avoid fire outbreaks were distributed to the public during the float.

Some flyers read: “Don’t store fuel in your home”, “Don’t overload your electrical gadgets” and “Switch off all your electrical gadgets before leaving your premises”, “Warn children to keep off electrical gadgets” and “Old electrical gadgets must be replaced.”

Speaking to Ghana News Agency after the float, Mr Joy Ayim Ameyibor, the Regional Commander, disclosed that the Command had lined up a week-long activities to mark the day.

These activities include games, medical screening and sensitisation in churches and markets, donation to cured lepers village and a short wreath laying ceremony on May 4, the date for the main event.

Mr Ameyibor, also Assistant Chief Fire Officer One (ACFO 1), said the celebration was key to recognise the contributions of firefighters in protecting communities and environment against fires and honour them for their sacrifices.

He said firefighters across the globe continued to dedicate their lives to protection of life and property with some getting injured in the process hence the celebration to appreciate their work.

The Commander said his outfit was committed to reducing fire incidences in the Region, saying massive education were currently ongoing to that effect.

Mr. Ameyibor asked the public to adhere to all fire safety protocols and quickly inform officers of the Service whenever there was fire outbreak so they would be able to dealing with the situation in timely manner.

“I want the public to know that we are here for them, and that our response to their distress call depends on the time they call us, therefore, they must call us promptly,” he added.

International Firefighters’ Day was established in 1999 to honor the lives of five firefighters who died in a wildfire in Victoria, Australia, and to recognize the service and sacrifice that firefighters around the world make daily.