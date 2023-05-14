International food, craft bazaar held in Namibia

The International Food and Craft Bazaar was held in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, on Saturday after a three-year hiatus.

The event, organized by the Association of Diplomatic Spouses (ADS) in Namibia, featured diverse cultural performances, food, and fashion exhibited by 22 embassies of different countries in Namibia.

Guests sampled cuisines, learned about other cultures, and purchased unique handmade crafts.

The ADS in Namibia has organized the International Food and Craft Bazaar since 2010. Enditem