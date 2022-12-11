International gaming community salutes NLA for achievements

The Government of Ghana and the international gaming community have applauded the National Lottery Authority (NLA) for its resilience and good corporate practices, culminating in its considerable growth over the years.

“We are proud of the milestone achieved.” Dr. John Kumah, a Deputy Finance Minister, stated, and said the 60th anniversary celebration of the Authority presented it with the opportunity to take stock of its activities.

The Management should strive to come out with innovative games and seek to diversify the institution’s brands by introducing more innovative products.

Dr. Kumah, who was addressing a grand durbar to climax the anniversary celebration of the NLA, at its headquarters in Accra, said maximising revenue generation ought to be the utmost priority of the institution.

The programme had in attendance the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as well as Madam Rebecca Paul, President of the World Lottery Association (WLA), and representatives of the international gaming community, who delivered respective solidarity messages.

Dr. Kumah, also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, appealed to the NLA leadership to evolve business models with enhanced digital solutions and state-of-the-art technologies to compete keenly in the gaming industry.

It was expected of the NLA to also to collaborate with the Gaming Commission of Ghana to ensure a sound regulatory gaming environment, as well as the issues emerging from the gaming sector.

The Deputy Finance Minister said as an institution seeking to raise revenue through games, it should make its products more attractive to the players as it sought to expand its customer base.

Madam Paul, the WLA President, commended Management of the NLA for its visionary leadership.

The NLA’s commitment to live up to its corporate social responsibility, especially in the area of education, health and provision of social amenities to the underprivileged was laudable.

She called on the international gaming community to share experiences and strengthen the collaboration between the members for the growth of the industry.

Mr. Sammy Awuku, the Director-General, NLA, acknowledged the Maltese Government for its instrumental role in helping Ghana to establish a lottery institution some six decades ago.

“It has been 60 years of enriching lives through games,” he noted, and announced that through the NLA Foundation, some 200,000 Ghanaian lives had been transformed for the better.