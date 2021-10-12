International Girl Child Day: MTN urges young girls to embrace ICT



The Ghana Education Service (GES) and Korle Klottey Municipal Education Directorate in collaboration with MTN Ghana have observed International Girl Child Day under the theme: “Digital generation, Our generation”.

The International Girl Child Day which was held in a grand style in Accra was aimed at urging the girls to develop an interest in the ICT and also by making judicious use of it.

The Regional Director of Education Ms. Monica Ankrah speaking at the event noted that despite the availability of a wide variety of technological gadgets, girls are less likely than boys to use or own these devices, as well as gain tech-related skills and jobs.

According to her, despite the prevalence of the COVID-19 epidemic, which has caused many businesses and economies to slow down, technology has been employed to keep economies going.

However, she bemoaned the manner in which students getting addicted to negative content on the internet, distracting them from focusing on their studies.

And also, the rampant perpetuation of fraud and scams, negatively brainwashing the youth through foreign cultures that may endanger moral standards.

“To overcome these negative effects of technology which the digital generations are likely to face, we have to use technology in the right direction and to discipline ourselves as students and youth to use technology for productive purposes like research and avoid spending so much time on the internet at the expense of their studies,” she emphasized.

She also urged teachers, parents, and guardians to guide the students to use technology productively to avoid being addicted to negative content that has a tendency of distracting them from focusing on their studies.

The Director of Korle Klottey Municipal Education Directorate Mrs. Joyce Osae- Appenteng said the day places emphasis on the need to tackle the difficulties girls face and to promote their empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

This she said, through the Girl –Child Unit at the directorate, young girls within the Korle Klottey Municipality have been empowered in many ways through series of activities that are aimed at unearthing the unique potentials and talents in them.

The Education Portfolio Adviser at MTN-Ghana Mr. Ebenezer Terkper, said MTN Ghana, is always committed to helping enhance the education of the girl-child in the country.

It is in this regard we are partnering with Ghana Education Service (GES) and Korle Klottey Municipal Education Directorate to observe this special day.

Stressing that, Gender Empowerment is a key strategic component of MTN’s Corporate Social Investment and over the years we have made significant contributions in this regard.

According to him, as part of MTN’’s 25th Anniversary celebration, the company presented an amount of GHc10 million to the Ministry of Communication and Digitization in support of the Girls in ICT project.

This he said, they have also constructed a 600-bed capacity Girls Dormitory for the Tamale Senior High School to help to solve one of the most critical needs of the School, which is infrastructure.

However, Mr. Ebenezer Terkper advised the girls to develop an interest in the ICT industry, take advantage of the opportunity, learn new skills, be innovative.

MTN will continue to support initiatives that will go a long way to expose young girls to opportunities in the ICT sector.

