International Human Right Commission Senior Deputy Chair Dr Abu Zein Wishes Ghana Well

Senior Deputy Chairman of International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Dr. Ambassador Abu Zein, has sent solidarity message to the people of Ghana ahead of the December 7 General Elections.

In a statement from the IHRC communications department, it reiterated the need to stand as one to affairm the people of Ghsna’s national unity that has always been their source of strength and determination regardless of their political differences.

The release, signed by Dr Ambassador Zein enjoined the people of Ghana to be one in heart and esteem the democracy they have demonstrated over the years.

The IHRC Senior Deputy chair encouraged the people of Ghana to guard against the tag ‘The beacon of hope for democracy’ in Africa.

“The youth should not allow themselves to be used by any political party to forment trouble, Ghana is the only country we have, let’s protect the peace we have, we don’t have any country to run to, in case war break out, which I believe won’t happen,” the statement added.

Ghana will go to the polls this Saturday, December 7, to elect a new leader.

And to the Deputy Senior Chair, all stakeholders- electorates, security, media, politicians and the Electoral Commission must ensure that peace reigns in the end.