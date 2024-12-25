International Human Rights Commission Wishes Ghana, World Merry Christmas And A Prosperous New Year.

The leadership of International Human Rights Commission has wished the people of Ghana and the World at large Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

“I, being the Chief of the International Human Rights Commission as an intergovernmental organization and on behalf of my Senior Deputy Chairman Excellency Ambassador Zein Abu, wish the people of Ghana and the world at large a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

” It is our fervent hope that the coming year will bring good tidings”

A statement issued by: Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan,

World Chair

International Human Rights Commission added.