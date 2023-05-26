International Human Rights Courts to convene for third edition

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights, the African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the European Court of Human Rights will convene for the third biennial Forum in San José, Costa Rica, May 25 and 26, 2023.

Following the success of the inaugural session held in Kampala, Uganda in 2019, the Forum aims to strengthen the bonds of judicial collaboration among these three regional human rights courts.

President of the African Court, Lady Justice Imani Daud Aboud, in a statement to the Ghana News Agency in Tema highlighted the Forum’s significance in promoting open and constructive dialogue, with the ultimate goal of advancing human rights protection and upholding the rule of law on both regional and global scales.

“Facilitating the exchange of best practices and fostering a common understanding of human rights issues across diverse contexts is of utmost importance for human rights courts,” emphasized President Aboud.

President Aboud will lead the African Court Judges and key Registry staff at the Forum.

The Inter-American Court, as the host, anticipates that the Third Edition will serve as a platform for further dialogue and enhanced cooperation among the regional human rights courts, strengthening their collective impact.

According to the historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among the three Regional Courts was signed on October 29, 2019, in Kampala, Uganda, and the first meeting was on the theme: “Operationalizing the International Human Rights Forum and Enhancing Jurisprudential Dialogue,” was successfully hosted by the African Court.

The Second Edition, organized by the European Court of Human Rights, took place on March 25, 2021, in Strasbourg, France.