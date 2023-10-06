In an exciting development for the academic community, the International Journal of Multidisciplinary Studies and Innovative Research is on the cusp of achieving yet another milestone in its journey towards scholarly recognition.

Published by the Catholic University of Ghana, this esteemed journal is currently under review by the CSAB (Content Selection & Advisory Board) for potential inclusion in the prestigious Scopus database.

Under the visionary leadership of Professor Daniels Obeng-Ofor, who serves as the Editor-in-Chief, the journal has steadily grown in prominence and reputation, becoming a beacon for multidisciplinary research. Professor Obeng-Ofor’s commitment to academic excellence has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in guiding the journal towards this remarkable achievement.

The journal’s meticulous management and operations have been entrusted to the capable hands of Miracle Atianashie, serving as the Journal Manager. His dedication and efficiency have undoubtedly been instrumental in the journal’s success.

The International Journal of Multidisciplinary Studies and Innovative Research is a platform that embraces and encourages innovative thinking across various fields of study, promoting interdisciplinary collaboration and knowledge dissemination. The impending Scopus indexing would be a significant testament to the journal’s commitment to advancing scholarly research and fostering global academic discourse.

The journal eagerly awaits the final decision from the CSAB and is optimistic about the positive outcome of this review process. If accepted, this achievement will not only elevate the journal’s standing but also provide a valuable resource for researchers, scholars, and academics worldwide.