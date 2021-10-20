International Justice Mission equips journalists on human trafficking

Ten journalists from state and private media have been equipped with knowledge in upscaling human trafficking reportage as part of a fellowship programme organized by the International Justice Mission Ghana (IJM Ghana), a non-government organization.

The IJM Ghana, which has key interest in fighting human trafficking and its related activities equipped the young journalists with in-depth knowledge to enable them serve as advocates for the elimination of human trafficking through comprehensive media reportage.

The journalists were trained on the tenets of investigative journalism, using social media for advocacy, creative writing, and ethics on human trafficking reportage, among others.

Mr Leonard Kobina Ackon, Head of Advocacy and Partnerships at IJM Ghana, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the training programme, said the fight against human trafficking was a collective and shared responsibility.

He emphasised on the need to involve key stakeholders such as journalists who serve as mouthpieces for the poor and marginalized in the fight against human trafficking.

Mr Ackon said the media’s role was critical in the fight and it was necessary to provide the journalists with the needed skills and capacity.

He said training would enable journalists report on cases of human trafficking, and at the same time create awareness on the ills of human trafficking to help eliminate it from the country.

He stated that, it was important for journalists to understand the Human Trafficking Act, 2005 (Act 694) as that was the only way they could report accurately on cases of human trafficking.

Mr Ackon however bemoaned the lack of effective implementation of Ghana’s laws and policies on human trafficking saying even though Ghana had one of the best laws on human trafficking, the greatest challenge was enforcement.

Mrs Jacqui Oyimer, Senior Associate, Community Relations, Advocacy and Partnerships at IJM Ghana, on her part charged the journalists to be objective in their course of fighting for justice for the vulnerable.

Mrs Oyimer said the year-long fellowship programme would also offer the media fellows the opportunity to help them expand their networks and advance their career and applauded the media outlets for supporting by allowing their staff to embark on the Young Journalists Followership Programme (YJFP).

The journalists who were trained to champion the Human Trafficking fight were: Philip Teye Kojo Agbove, Ghana News Agency-Tema; Senyalah Buayire Castro, Ghanaweb; Reuben Dwomoh, Nyce FM; Ellen Nana Adwoa Tenkoramaa Domena, Max24 Television; Alberta Adatorwovor, Victory FM; and Albert Kuzor, Asaase Radio.

Others were; Samuel Richie Ekow Boakye, Starr FM and GhOne Television; Paschaline Deladem Opeku, Volta Power; Judith Awortwi-Tandoh, Joy News/FM; and Elijah Manawuba Badim, Assase FM.