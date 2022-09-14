International Justice Mission launches survival network in Ada

The International Justice Mission (IJM), an anti-human trafficking non-governmental organisation has launched a local chapter of the Ghana Survivor Network (GSN) at Anyamam in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region.

The launch was a collaborative effort with the Ada West District Assembly, Ada West Department of Social Welfare, the Anyamam Local Council of Churches and the Community Child Protection Committee.

The Ghana Survival Network is an affiliate of the Global Survivor Network, an international group of survivors leading a movement to protect communities from violence.

Mr Sampson Tetteh Kpankpa, District Chief Executive of Ada West District at the launch commended IJM for their immense support to governmental institutions to combat human trafficking.

He added the work of GSN will complement the district sensitisation plan to educate the people on the harmful effect of human trafficking.

Mr Kpankpa stated that the Assembly was fully committed to ending the trafficking of persons especially children in the district adding, “the district is also ready to commit the needed resources to make sure the mission of ending trafficking is achieved.”

The group of 10 survivors of child trafficking in the Anyamam community who are the pioneers of the local chapter of GSN promised to advocate end to child trafficking in the area.

Mr Dortumor Wisdom, Coordinator of the network indicated that the local chapter of the network is established in communities identified as major sources where children were easily trafficked and therefore the members of the group were poised to change the narrative of their community.

“For so long, we suffered in silence, but we survived. When we were rescued, our hopes to freely live and pursue our goals were restored. We, therefore, have a heavy weight to ensure no child goes through what we have,” he said.

Ms. Josephine Aparo, Senior Lead for the Global Survivor Network, explained that they are joining survivor leaders across other parts of Ghana who are advocating against child trafficking in their communities, sharing their stories and making sure this did not happen to any other child.

Mr. Worlanyo Kojo Forster, National Director of Advocacy and Partnerships at IJM said the network would bring together survivors of trafficking to fight against the menace.

“These survivors will use their voices to encourage our leaders to bring an end to trafficking on the Volta Lake,” he added.

Present at the launch were Nene Narhteynor Abayateye IV, Chief of Anyamam, Mr. Will Lathrop, Country Director of IJM Ghana, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ben Lamptey, Acting District Police Commander for Sege, Ms. Abigail Teye, District DSW Director, the Clergy, community members and other invited guests.