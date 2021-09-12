International Literacy Day: MTN Ghana spends time with Konkoma D/A Primary

Officials of MTN Ghana in the Ashanti Region on Friday, took time off their busy schedule to fraternize with pupils of Konkoma D/A Basic School in the Bosomtwe District to promote reading among the children.

The visit, which formed part of activities marking the 2021 Ashantifest celebrations, coincided with the International Literacy Day.

They donated assorted teaching and learning materials to the school and also presented quantities of reading books to the pupils.

Mr. Charles Osei Akoto, MTN Ghana Head of Technical for the Northern sector, said reading was essential in broadening one’s scope of knowledge and to build the needed capacity to achieve greater heights.

Speaking in an interview with the media after the exercise, he said the MTN team was in the school to ignite the reading passion in the pupils by encouraging them to cultivate the habit of reading.

He said the exercise was part of the company’s corporate social responsibilities, which hinged on education, health and economic empowerment.

Mr. Osei Akoto underscored the importance of helping and motivating people to read, build their confidence to speak fluently in public and help them navigate life with ease, adding that “education is key in every aspect of life”.

He said parents also had the fundamental duty to morally train their children to become assets to society and advised them to encourage their children to read.

“We need to cultivate the habit of reading among our children, as this improves our communication skills and broadens our horizons,” he said.

Mr. Osei Akoto was worried over the current state of the school building, and pledged that his outfit would do everything possible to support.

Mrs. Joan Yeboah Osafo, Headmistress of the School, commended MTN Ghana for taking the initiative and encouraged parents to support their children in reading.

She urged the students to take up reading as a habit, because reading was the genesis of greatness.

The headmistress said the current state of the school building was on the verge of collapsing and not conducive for academic work, disclosing that they had moved into an uncompleted private property in the face of the looming danger.

She, therefore, appealed to MTN Ghana, the government and other benevolent organisations to come to their aid to put a decent classroom block to ensure effective academic work.

Nana Oduro Agyei Panin II, the Odikro of the community, encouraged the pupils to take their studies seriously to achieve their future aspirations and effectively contribute their quota to national development.