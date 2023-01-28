International Needs Ghana supports Nuaxorve community with potable water

International Needs Ghana (INGH), a Christian organisation, has provided relief to residents at Nuaxorve, a farming and weaving community in Akatsi North district of the Volta region.

The organisation commissioned a hand-pump borehole worth more than GHC58,000.00 for the community to have access to clean drinking water and to address water challenges that have been bedeviling the residents for several years.

The community, until now, had no option than to rely on a highly polluted small dam dug by their forefathers as their source of drinking water and for other house chores including bathing which posed a great risk to their health.

Mr. Cromwell Awadey, Executive Director, INGH, at a short ceremony to commission the facility said the community deserved a clean water to enable them remain healthy and productive to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

He said the organisation through implementation of its Safe and Protective Environment for Adolescent Development in the area, noticed that the community had no access to potable water and this was affecting the health of the people.

Mr. Awadey said the situation was also having a serious toll on adolescent development and education of children in the community as the dam sometimes dries up during dry seasons, making residents to travel long distances before getting the resource.

The Executive Director told Ghana News Agency that the organisation in 2021 received report from the community to help address the situation and responded last year, which resulted in the construction of the borehole.

He said INGH existed to transform lives and bring positive changes into communities to enhance their holistic development, the reason, they did not hesitate to address the water problem although their primary focus was to promote child right and adolescent development.

Mr. Awadey commended the residents for their cooperation during the construction of the facility and was hopeful that it would contribute significantly in improving their health and wellbeing, both physically, socially and financially.

The Executive Director charged the residents to own and cherish the facility and develop maintenance culture to ensure that its was not only patronised but properly maintained as well to prolong its lifespan.

Togbe Adzakpa II, Chief of the community, who could not hide his joy told GNA that the borehole, would help address not only the water situation but also the lateness of their children going to school as they now have access to water.

He commended International Needs Ghana for the gesture, describing the facility as their saviour from waterborne diseases and also give rest to their wives from trekking long hours in search of water.

Mr David Vorsah, Assembly Member for the area, expressed his appreciation to INGH for the support and appealed for additional borehole to meet the need of the increasing population.